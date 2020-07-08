Ben R. Mauer and Tamra I. Thomason of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Hayden Ronald Mauer was born Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds, nine ounces, and was 21 inches long.
He joins a sister, Shiloh Ann Mauer, age 19 months.
Grandparents are Ron and Mitzi Mauer of Cottonwood, and Kitty Keeler of Grangeville, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Dan and Sy Magill of Dayton, Wash., Mike and Tammy Murt of Nezperce, Idaho; Roger and Kim Nuxoll of Grangeville; Delvin and Renee Keeler of Grangeville; and Lawanda Hudson of Craigmont, Idaho.
