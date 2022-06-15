Alison Elliott-Thomas and Joshua Winter of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Icey Frost Winter was born on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Jessica and Jeffery Hobbs of Moscow, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Elizabeth and Michael Elliott of Colton, Wash.
