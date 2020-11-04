Emmitt Muench and Yazmine Mendenhall are the parents of a baby daughter.
Iris Nichole Muench was born Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20-1/2 inches long. She joins siblings Scarlet, 2, and Mateo, 1.
Grandparents are Thomas and Jamie Mendenhall of Kmaiah, Idaho, and Loretta Muench of Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.