Jace Andy Duffin was born Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho. He weighed five pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Todd and Heather Cullin of White Bird, Idaho; Teresa and Tony Salvi of Kalama, Wash., and Hayley and Don Duffin of Rupert.
Great-grandparents are Bessie Cullin of Lewiston, Idaho; Tom and Cheryl Cullin of White Bird; David and the late Joann Hueth of Lewiston; Jean and the late Ray Salvi of Battle Ground, Wash.; the late Alan Duffin of Rupert; the late Velda Lott of Rupert; and Teressa and Rod Kelley of Heyburn, Idaho.
