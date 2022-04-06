Adam and Kimberly Uptmor of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Jace Patrick Uptmor was born on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho.
He joins siblings Jolee, 4, and Colson, 2.
Grandparents are Jack and Theresa Uptmor of Keuterville, Idaho; and Virgil and Rose Frei of Ferdinand, Idaho.
Great-grandfather is Wilbur Hasenoehrl of Lewiston, Idaho.
