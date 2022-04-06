Adam and Kimberly Uptmor of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Jace Patrick Uptmor was born on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho.

He joins siblings Jolee, 4, and Colson, 2.

Grandparents are Jack and Theresa Uptmor of Keuterville, Idaho; and Virgil and Rose Frei of Ferdinand, Idaho.

Great-grandfather is Wilbur Hasenoehrl of Lewiston, Idaho.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries