Kayla Freeberg of Craigmont, Idaho, and Marc Fischer of Nezperce, Idaho, are the parents of a baby boy.
Jameson Scott Fischer was born Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces and was 21.75 inches long.
Grandparents are Danette Dugger of Craigmont; and Lon Freeberg of Lewiston, Idaho; and Virginia and Michael Fischer or Nezperce.
Great-grandparent is Sheryl Myklebust of Craigmont.
