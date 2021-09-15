Jake and Pamela Turnbull, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Jaxon Emmett Turnbull was born on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins a sister, Claire, and a brother, Dustin.
Grandparents are Ron and Rila Holman, of Grangeville, Idaho; and Ray and Vickie Turnbull, of Cambridge, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Aggie Haenes, Grangeville; Helen Ford, of Cambridge; and Carol Turnbull, of Cambridge.
