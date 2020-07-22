Matthew and Jenna Murdock of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Jeremiah Kenneth Murdock was born Friday, July 17, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed nine pounds, four ounces, and was 21 inches long.
He joins brothers, Zachary, 10; Brendan, 6; and Johnathan, 1; and sisters, Emma, 8; Gwendolyn, 4; and Vivienne, 3.
Grandparents are Stephen and Kathleen Murdock of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Joyce and the late Wayne Goeckner of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Great-grandfather is John Coals of Colbert, Wash.
