Breanna Bunce and Skylar Cummins, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of baby son.
Kevin Nino Cummins was born on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed nine pounds and three ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
He joins brothers, Brayden and Isac Cummins, and sister, Karsen Cummins.
