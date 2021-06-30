Grace Vopat and Daniel Leonard of Lewiston, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Kohen James Leonard was born at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday morning, June 26, 2021. He weighed five pounds, one ounce and is 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Kevin Vopat of Grangeville, Idaho; Lonna Smith of Spokane; Rick Leonard of Lewiston; and Misi Herndon of Nez Perce, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are James and Kathleen Vopat of Grangeville and James and the late Becky Madden of Cottonwood.
