Wyatt and Sarah Sewell, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby boy.
Lane Allen Sewell was born on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was twenty-two inches long.
He joins siblings Makaya, 9, Cade, 7, and Caesyn, 5.
Grandparents are David and Shaunna Orr, of Haines, Oregon; Cindy Davis, of Athena, Oregon; and Bow and Tricia Sewell, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
Great-grandparents are David and Sharron Jones, of Starbuck, Washington; Barb Tetrick, of Pomeroy, Washington; Sharron Orr, of Baker City, Oregon; and Gary and Patty Wright, of Walla Walla, Washington.
