Ryan and Jared McIlvain, of Pollock, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Lane Walker McIlvain was born on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Trisha and Grant Simonson, of Riggins, Idaho; and Terry and Cindy McIlvain, of Bountiful, Utah.

