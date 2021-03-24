Cody and Sarah Stoy, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Leah Elizabeth Stoy was born Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville.
She weighed eight pounds and was 20 inches long.
She joins a sister, Lucy Stoy, 2 ½.
Grandparents are Jon and DeeDee Stoy, of Sonora, Calif.; David Benson, of Buckeye, Ariz.; and Nana Nancy, in Heaven.
