Wyatt and Sarah Sewell of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.
Levi Louis Sewell was born on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed 7.67 pounds and was 18 inches long. He joins brothers Cade, Caesyn and Lane, and sister Makaya.
Grandparents are David and Shaunna Orr of North Powder, Ore., Cindy Adams of Ore., Bow and Tricia Sewell of Milton Freewater, Ore., and Davy Jones of Walla Walla, Wash.
Great-grandparents are Gary and Patty Wright of Walla Walla, Barb Tetrick of Pomeroy, Wash., and Sharon Jones of Starbuck, Wash.
