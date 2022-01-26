Tristan Scott and Jaelyn Case, of Harpster, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Lillie Lynn Scott was born on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 21 inches long.

She joins aunts, Taegan and Nevaeh; and uncles, Dallon and Josh Case.

Grandparents are Brandon Case and Alaina Armstrong Case; and Melissa and Jeremy Wells.

Great-grandparents are Jack and Vicki Armstrong; and Leslie and Gene Warden.

