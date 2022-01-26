Tristan Scott and Jaelyn Case, of Harpster, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Lillie Lynn Scott was born on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins aunts, Taegan and Nevaeh; and uncles, Dallon and Josh Case.
Grandparents are Brandon Case and Alaina Armstrong Case; and Melissa and Jeremy Wells.
Great-grandparents are Jack and Vicki Armstrong; and Leslie and Gene Warden.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.