Corey and Whitney Schaeffer of Ferdinand, Idaho, are the parents of their firstborn, a baby boy.
Lincoln James Schaeffer was born on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and two ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott and Michelle Schaeffer, of Ferdinand; Dennis and Brenda Anderson, of Lewiston, Idaho; and William Dansereau, of Eagle, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Harold and Carol Schaeffer, of Ferdinand; the late Richard, and Marilyn Becker, of Cottonwood, Idaho; Russell and Donna Dansereau, of Yakima, Washington; Don and Linda Clausen, of Lewiston; Jim and Mary Bridges, of Lewiston; and the late Fred Coddington, of Lewiston.
