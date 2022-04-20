Rodney and Lauren Barger of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Lincoln Matthew Barger was born on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joins brother, Carson, 12, sister, Olivia, 6, brother, Logan, 5, and sister, Addison, 3.
Grandparents are Jim and Judy Barger of Grangeville; and Jim and Colleen Chmelik of Cottonwood.
Great-grandparents are Ron and Glenda Frei of Grangeville; and Patricia Chmelik of Ijamsville, Md.
