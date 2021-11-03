Alyssa Prado and Kameron McKinney, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Lucio Reed McKinney was born on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed six pounds and 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Laura Lyons, of Grangeville; Shawna Wheeler, of Grangeville; and Eric McKinney, of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Phyllis and Darrell Lyons, of Kooskia; Idaho, and Kathy and Greg Johnson, of Winchester, Idaho.
