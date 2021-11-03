Alyssa Prado and Kameron McKinney, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

Lucio Reed McKinney was born on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed six pounds and 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Laura Lyons, of Grangeville; Shawna Wheeler, of Grangeville; and Eric McKinney, of Grangeville.

Great-grandparents are Phyllis and Darrell Lyons, of Kooskia; Idaho, and Kathy and Greg Johnson, of Winchester, Idaho.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries