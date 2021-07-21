Tim and Jamie Scheffler of Cottonwood, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.
Luka Ray Scheffler was born on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood. He weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
He joins a sister, Skylar, 5, and a brother, Ellis, 2.
Grandparents are Joe and Debbie Chicane of Cottonwood; and Dave and Lori Scheffler of Lovell, Wyo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.