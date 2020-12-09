Fred and Lisa Taylor of Riggins, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Mackay Frederick Taylor was born on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Luke’s McCall, McCall, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and was twenty-one inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Wendy Kunkel, of White Bird, Idaho; Graham and Steph Taylor, of Mesa, Arizona; and Joyce Wilkins, of Atascadero, California.
Great-grandparents are Fred and Lila Noland, of Lewiston, Idaho; Gerry and Doris Taylor, of Shoreline, Washington; Clydia Pappenfus, of Shoreline; and Bob Wilkins, of Atascadero.
