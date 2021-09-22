Rachael and Tyler Fly, of Grangeville, Idaho, are parents of a baby daughter.
MacKenzie Ann Fly was born on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds and two ounces and was 18 inches long.
She joins brothers, Karter, 4, and Michael, 9, and sisters, Daneille, 4, and Bailey, 3.
Grandparents are Kim Bakie and Jeff Godawa, of Grangeville; Wendy and Jeremy Ringer, of Grangeville; and Katherine Kassel, of Clarkston, Wash.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.