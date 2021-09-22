Rachael and Tyler Fly, of Grangeville, Idaho, are parents of a baby daughter.

MacKenzie Ann Fly was born on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed six pounds and two ounces and was 18 inches long.

She joins brothers, Karter, 4, and Michael, 9, and sisters, Daneille, 4, and Bailey, 3.

Grandparents are Kim Bakie and Jeff Godawa, of Grangeville; Wendy and Jeremy Ringer, of Grangeville; and Katherine Kassel, of Clarkston, Wash.

