Michael and Brandi Bagdons, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

MaKenna Mary Bagdons was born on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. She weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She joins a brother, Bo, 3, and a sister, Maddison, 2.

Grandparents are Brian and Becki Gehring, of Cottonwood; and John and Krissy Bagdons, of Kooskia, Idaho.

Great-grandparents are Lew and Polly Hollandsworth, of White Bird, Idaho; Karen Gehring, of Cottonwood; and Jack Bagdons, of Grangeville, Idaho.

