Hunter and Tiffany McWilliams, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Malcom Robert Edward McWilliams was born on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. He weighed eight pounds and one ounce and was 20.5 inches long.
He joins a sister, Hailey Trombetta, 4, and a brother, Marshall McWilliams, 1.
Grandparents are Craig and Tracy Hood, of Cottonwood; and Pat and Rita McWilliams, of Ferdinand, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Buddy and Nona Hood, of Cottonwood; Scott and Deborah Keifer, of Craigmont, Idaho; and John and Christine Ramacle, of Cottonwood.
He was named after his great-grandpa, Robert, and papa Pat.
