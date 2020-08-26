Monte and Elizabeth Nesbitt of Craigmont, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Margaret Mabel Nesbitt was born Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds, three-quarters of an ounce, and was 20.5 inches long.
She joins a sister Adelaide, 4, and brother Rogan, 2.
Grandparents are Brian and Kris (Wimer) Nesbitt of Craigmont, and Brett and Shannon Morris of Winchester, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Gene and Arliss Morris of Lewiston, and Bob (deceased) and Jeanne (Hallen) Wimer of Cottonwood, Idaho.
