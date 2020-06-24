Tyler and Madeline Gilmore of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Maverick Rae Gilmore was born at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He weighed six pounds, seven ounces, and was 19 inches long.
He joins a brother, Oliver Gilmore, 2.
Grandparents are Danny and Dixie Schwartz and Paul and Tracey Gilmore, all of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Paul and Janice McPherson of Clarkston, Wash., Lyman and Phyllis Gilmore or Grangeville, and Harold Bruegeman.
