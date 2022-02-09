Kenneth and Cassi Enneking, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.

McCoy Aloysius Enneking was born on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health, in Cottonwood. He weighed six pounds and six ounces and was 19 inches long.

He joins sisters, Ella, 8, Khloe, 5, and Claire, 1.

Grandparents are Patrick and Lannette Enneking, of Cottonwood; Paula Hopkins, of Mineral, Wash.; and the late Martin Everson.

Great-grandparents are Lorenzo and Annabelle Gonzales, of Cottonwood; Viv Enneking, of Cottonwood; Richard and Johanne Everson, of Nez Perce, Idaho; and Michael and Donna Kaiser, of Kent, Wash.

