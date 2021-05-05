A son, Morgan Rhett Phillips was born to William “Karl” and Nancy Phillips on his great-grandma Frieda Tackett’s birthday, Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. He was seven pounds and 14.8 ounces and 20-1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Sue and Bill Phillips, Elk City, Idaho, and Glennella Forsman of Ferdinand, Idaho, and the late Fran Leighton.
