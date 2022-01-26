Kenneth Hilbert and Samantha MacCord, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Nicholas Matthew Hilbert was born on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed 8.5 pounds and was 21.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Wade Hilbert, of Grangeville; Christy Raup, of Nezperce, Idaho; Tim and Christina MacCord, of Reno, Nev.; and Kelly Meisner, of Kamiah, Idaho.
