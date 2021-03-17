Erik and Heidi Whitcomb, of Harpster, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Noah Emerson Whitcomb was born on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 19 inches long.
He joins brothers Mason and Cameron Whitcomb.
Grandparents are Larry and Britta Whitcomb, of Grangeville; and Ray Robinette, of Grangeville.
Great-grandmother is Edna Whitcomb, of Grangeville.
