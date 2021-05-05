Halley and Tyler Leonard of Elk City, Idaho are parents of a baby son.
Noah Leonard-Niland was born Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds and 11 ounces and was 22 inches long.
He joins sibling, Ahmiya Niland.
Grandparents are Matt Phillips, of Florida, and Anna Phillips, of Massachusetts.
