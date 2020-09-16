Gregory and Stephanie Schacher of Couer d'alene, Idaho (formerly residents of Idaho County), are the parents of a baby daughter.
Norah Lyn Schacher was born Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Multi Care Valley Hospital, in Spokane, Washington. She weighed five pounds and twelve ounces and was eighteen and a half inches long.
She joins sister, Kambry, 5, and brother, Brock, 2.
Grandparents are Lisa McEwen of Clarkston, Washington; John and Sylvia Healey of Ogden, Utah; and Ronald and Rhonda Schacher of Grangeville, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are LaNondus Harward of Orem, Utah; Colleen Healey of Orem; Josephine Schacher of Grangeville; and Jean Castle of Grangeville.
