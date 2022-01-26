Nori Kaydence Holthaus

Nori Kaydence Holthaus.

 Contributed photo

Clinton and Jonna Holthaus, of Cottonwood, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Nori Kaydence Holthaus on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and three ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

She joins brother, Micah, 6, and sister, Sadie, 2.

Grandparents are John and Annelle Urbahn, of Grangeville, Idaho; and Karol Holthaus and the late Tim Holthaus, of Ferdinand, Idaho.

Great-grandparents are Irene and Henry Ziegler, of Hemet, Calif.

