Dustin and Shailynn Cornett, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Olivia Louise Cornett was born on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and two ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
She joins brother Aaron Cornett.
Grandparents are Wayne Cornett and Peggy Wright, of Grangeville; and Fred and Tonya Winlo, of Deary, Idaho.
