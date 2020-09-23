Bailey Stout and Austin Massey of Kooskia, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.
Onyx Levin Massey was born Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St Joes Regional Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho. He weighed six pounds and five ounces and nineteen inches long.
Onyx joins his cousin Graciella Stout of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Grandparents are Yolanda and Daniel Stout of Grangeville, Idaho; Erin and Donny Massey of Kamiah; and Steve Smith and Becca Massey of Kamiah.
Great-grandparents are Rita and Leonard Bacon of Kamiah.
