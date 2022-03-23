Kaci Yoakum and Christopher Kiehn, of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter.
Paxtin Jade Kiehn was born on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins brother Koleson Kiehn, 2.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.