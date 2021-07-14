Naomi Connolley and Chase Bentley of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.
Paxton James Bentley was born on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed five pounds and two ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Tara Connolley, of Grangeville; John and Alissa Bentley, of Grangeville; Shelley Bentley, of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents are Cheryl Bransford, of White Bird, Idaho; Nancy Connolley, of Grangeville; Albert and Cindy Rhzicka, of Grangeville; and Norene Bentley, of Grangeville.
Great-great-grandparents are Lenore Hill, of Grangeville; and Bonnie McConnell, of American Fork, Utah.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.