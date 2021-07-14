Naomi Connolley and Chase Bentley of Grangeville, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.

Paxton James Bentley was born on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. He weighed five pounds and two ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Mike and Tara Connolley, of Grangeville; John and Alissa Bentley, of Grangeville; Shelley Bentley, of Grangeville.

Great-grandparents are Cheryl Bransford, of White Bird, Idaho; Nancy Connolley, of Grangeville; Albert and Cindy Rhzicka, of Grangeville; and Norene Bentley, of Grangeville.

Great-great-grandparents are Lenore Hill, of Grangeville; and Bonnie McConnell, of American Fork, Utah.

