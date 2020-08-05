Shawn and Calen Wolter of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Pierce Christian Wolter was born Monday, July 20, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He weighed nine pounds and was 21 inches long.
He joins sisters, Natalie, 15; Haidyn, 9; Austyn, 5; and Violet, 2; and a brother, Bearon, 10.
Grandparents are Brad and Bambi Baker of Grangeville; Caleb and Terrie Long of Grangeville; Shawn and Kami Wolter of Grangeville; and Kevin and Teri MacDonald of Alaska.
Baby Pierce was born on his mother’s birthday.
