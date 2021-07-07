Reata Roan Eldridge

Reata Roan Eldridge.

 Contributed photo

Derek Eldridge and Erin Thompson of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Reata Roan Eldridge was born Friday, June 2, 2021, at 9:11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed six pounds, one ounce, and was 19 inches long.

She joins siblings Oliver, 9, and Visalia, 2.

Grandparents are Scott and Lisa Eldridge and Alan and Lori Thompson, all of Grangeville.

Great-grandparents are Ron and Linda Branstetter of New Meadows, Idaho, and Joe Thompson of Grangeville.

