Gracie Wiggins and Josh Benavidez, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Renee Stella-Mae Benavidez was born on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and three ounces.

Grandparents are Teresa Stoneking, of Grangeville; and Erica Pacheco, of Grangeville.

Great-grandparents are Steve and Ida Stoneking, of Elk City, Idaho; and Debbie Pacheco, of Del Norte, Col.

