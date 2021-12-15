Reuben Eldred-Kirk Hicks

Reuben Eldred-Kirk Hicks.

 Contributed photo

Jesse and Elizabeth Hicks, of Kooskia, Idaho, are the parents of a baby boy.

Reuben Eldred-Kirk Hicks was born on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He weighed six pounds and 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Timothy and Amy Hicks; and David and Julie Manley.

