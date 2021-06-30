Roberto and Rachel Hernandez, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Rosalie Joe Hernandez was born on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 20 inches long.

She joins a brother, Javier, 3.

Grandparents are Roger and Annette Wemhoff, of Grangeville; and Roland and Terri Hernandez, of Lubbock, Tex.

