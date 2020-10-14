Tessa Darr and Allen Anttila of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Ryatt Blake Anttila was born Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
He weighed six pounds, nine ounces, and was 20-1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Debbie and Jason Darr and great-grandparents are Dave and Dorene George, all of Grangeville.
