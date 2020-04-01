Tianna Williams of Grangeville, Idaho, is the mother of a baby son.
Ryland Scott Williams was born Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed eight pounds, six ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins a sister, Olivia, age 5.
Grandparents are Scott and Daltina Ackerman of Elk City, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Fred and Louisa Nichols of White Bird, Idaho.
Ryland Scott is named after his Papa Scott.
