Elycia Graham of Cottonwood, Idaho and Tristin Staneart of Weippe, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Sage Nicole LeeAnn Graham was born on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and 20 ounces and was 21½ inches long.

Grandparents are Cody and Lacie Graham of Cottonwood; and Kim and John Staneart of Orofino, Idaho.

Great-grandparents are Jerry and Rhonda Kaschmitter of Riggins, Idaho; Cliff and Juliee Paul of Cottonwood; John and Heidi Graham of Lewiston, Idaho; and Randy and Mereta Higgins of Orofino. Great-great-grandparents are Patricia Kaschmitter of Cottonwood and Jeraldine Walker of Meridian, Idaho.

Sage was born on the same day as her great-grandmother Rhonda Kaschmitter’s birthday.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries