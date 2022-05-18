Elycia Graham of Cottonwood, Idaho and Tristin Staneart of Weippe, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Sage Nicole LeeAnn Graham was born on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed eight pounds and 20 ounces and was 21½ inches long.
Grandparents are Cody and Lacie Graham of Cottonwood; and Kim and John Staneart of Orofino, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Jerry and Rhonda Kaschmitter of Riggins, Idaho; Cliff and Juliee Paul of Cottonwood; John and Heidi Graham of Lewiston, Idaho; and Randy and Mereta Higgins of Orofino. Great-great-grandparents are Patricia Kaschmitter of Cottonwood and Jeraldine Walker of Meridian, Idaho.
Sage was born on the same day as her great-grandmother Rhonda Kaschmitter’s birthday.
