Jacob and McKenzie Lewis, of Moscow, Idaho, are the parent of a baby son.
Samuel Gene Lewis was born on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center, Moscow. He weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces and 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Tonya Kennedy, of Kamiah, Idaho; and Jeff and Marlaine Lewis, of Moyie Springs, Idaho.
Great-grandparents are Dennis and BK Kachelmier, of Grangeville, Idaho; Marvin and Donna Evans, of Germantown, Ohio; and Wanda Lewis, of Franklin Township, Ohio.
