Craig and Darbie Duclos of Cottonwood, Idaho are the parents of a baby son.

Samuel Peter Duclos was born on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. He weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces and was 21 1/8 inches long.

