Erin Landers and Alex Arnold of Greencreek, Idaho, are the parents of a baby son.
Sawyer Everest Landers Arnold was born Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho. He weighed seven pounds, three ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
He joins a sister, Ashton Kylie, 17 years old, and a brother, Ryder Knox, 17 months.
Grandparents are Dave and Vicki Landers of Gold Beach, Ore., and Dave and Jane Arnold of Washington, Mo.
