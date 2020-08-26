Christopher and Tera King of Lewiston, Idaho, are the parents of a baby boy. Sawyer Johnathan King was born July 1, 2020, at St Joseph Reginal Medical Center, in Lewiston. He weighed eight pounds, seven ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
He joins a brother, Levi, 3.
Grandparents are Ronald and Rhonda Schacher of Grangeville, Idaho, and Grant and JoAnn Livingston of Lewiston.
Great-grandparents are Jean Castle, and Josephine Schacher, both of Grangeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.