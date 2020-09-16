Sydni Lea Stull Robie and Alexander Timothy Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
Scarlet Mae Kaschmitter was born Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Clearwater Valley. She weighed seven pounds, four ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Jacob and Rachael Robie and Tim and Carrie Kaschmitter, all of Grangeville.
Great-grandparents Eric Robie of Grangeville; Henry and Janis Roberts of Graham, Texas; Bernie Bruegeman of Grangeville; and Dolores Kaschmitter of Grangeville.
