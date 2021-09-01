Freddy and Denise Chacko, of Grangeville, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.

Serenity Anne Chacko was born on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville. She weighed five pounds and six ounces and was 18 5/8 inches long.

Grandparents are Wilson and Annie Chacko, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Thomas and Joan Mathew, of Karachi, Pakistan.

